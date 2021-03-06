Gayle King Accuses Royals Of Launching A 'Full Scale Takedown' Of Meghan Markle Ahead Of Her Interview!

Gayle King is taking her own stance ahead of her bestie Oprah Winfrey‘s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that’s set to air on CBS this Sunday, March 7.

While airing a clip of the upcoming interview on CBS This Morning on Friday, King spoke out in defense of Meghan, aligning herself with the Megxit couple who are currently living in Santa Barbara, California. She had a lot to say, y’all!

First of all, Gayle has a hot take about the sudden scrutiny surrounding claims Meghan was a bully to Royal aides — something we heard years ago now.

In her opinion, the deluge of scandalous headlines is no less than “a full-scale takedown” that “The Firm” is launching against Meghan:

“The Palace — also known as the firm — has launched what appears to be a full-scale takedown of Meghan which is raging in the UK right now, saying she was a mean girl who mistreated staff — and if you meet Meghan Markle nothing could be further from the truth.”

Wow!! We don’t know Meghan personally like Gayle and a lot of other celebs do; she’s been covering the Duke and Duchess since before the Royal Wedding. So we can’t so easily dismiss the numerous accounts of her behavior being bossy, bullying, or even diva-like.

What we will raise a suspicious eyebrow at is the timing of the investigation into claims which are years old at this point. Pretty convenient the headlines are making Meghan look bad right before she’s set to spill the tea on her hardships in trying to join the Royal family.

The anchor continued by comparing the full-out investigation against Meghan to the absolute ZERO they’ve done about Prince Andrew‘s ties to pedophile and alleged human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. She said:

“Now the palace has launched an investigation. I was thinking how is that investigation going with Prince Andrew who was a friend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein and there were allegations of sleeping with underage girls? We’ve interviewed some of those girls, who are now women, who have told that story.”

Yikes.

She has a point though. Why the obvious double standard for Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle?! Because she’s an outsider? Or is it the interview? Hmm. Super suspicious, almost like the palace is trying to throw up cover before she drops some kind of bombshell. You know, color the headlines, get everyone against Meghan before she spills!

Gayle finished by saying:

“But they appear to be on a huge takedown of Meghan. And what a ‘coinkidink’ that these allegations first surfaced in 2018 and now the palace has decided to investigate them now. Hmmm, things that make you go hmmm.”

It’s definitely making us go “hmmm” as well.

But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Is this just the Palace taking the gloves off in retaliation for the interview? Or is it The Firm getting ahead of what we’re about to learn on March 7? Sound off in the comments (below)!

