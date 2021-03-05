The Meaning Behind Jennifer Aniston's Famous '11 11' Tattoo Revealed!

The mystery is solved!! Jennifer Aniston finally revealed the meaning behind her “11 11” tattoo!

Since 2018, fans have speculated what the Friends alum’s famous wrist tat might mean. Most believed it had something to do with her birthday (February 11), while sources told People back when the ink was still drying that it was a tribute to her late dog Norman, a Welshe Corgie-Terrier, who died in 2011. Both explanations seemed totally reasonable!

Related: Sexual Tension Between Brad Pitt & Jennifer? Matthew McConaughey Gives His Thoughts!

However, just this past month as Aniston was enjoying a quarantine birthday, her bestie Andrea Benewald settled all the predictions by sharing a cute tribute to the Hollywood A-lister. The friend finished her Feb 11 birthday post (which included a photo of two wrists with matching “11 11” tattoos, inset above), writing:

“Can’t wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11 11”

And while we missed it at the moment, the Apple TV+ actress just reposted the photo! The 52-year-old said in her Instagram Stories Thursday:

“Happy birthday to my forever sister from another mister @andreabenewald. 37 years and counting. And the best is yet to come.”

Talk about BFFs! We love the significance behind these magical tattoos! What a cool way to always have a piece of your best friend with you wherever you are.

Thoughts on the meaning, Perezcious readers?? Would you get a matching tattoo with a best friend?

[Image via Jennifer Aniston/Andrea Benewald/Instagram]