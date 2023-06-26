DAMN! Meghan Markle Doesn't Have 'Any Kind Of Talent,' Says United Talent Agency CEO After Spotify Deal Ends!

Meghan Markle isn’t gonna like this!

The CEO of United Talent Agency just chimed in on the Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify deal catastrophe — and he’s got a scathing hot take!

In a new interview with Semafor at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival on Saturday, Jeremy Zimmer blasted the Suits alum as wholly untalented — and that’s why her deal with the audio company has failed! He argued:

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent.”

OOF!

He then roasted her for trying to use her royal fame to create a media empire, adding:

“And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

Ouch. That’s gotta sting, especially since Meghan was in the entertainment industry before becoming a duchess or gaining any kind of substantial international fame!

If you don’t know, Jeremy isn’t out of his element here. He co-founded UTA in 1991 and the agency has gone on to represent some of the biggest stars, including Mariah Carey, Bryan Cranston, DJ Khaled, Chelsea Handler, and Kevin Hart. So he does know a thing or two about talented people — which apparently doesn’t include Meg?! Sorry, girl! But all this has us wondering… is her reported $20 million deal with Spotify ending because she wasn’t good at being an on-air personality? Or for some other reason?

According to The Post, Spotify decided to end their working relationship with Meghan and Prince Harry’s company Archewell Audio earlier this month because the streamer was frustrated the couple wasn’t producing enough content or generating the expected amount of listeners. Amid their three-year deal, they only produced 13 episodes of content — while most podcasts put out weekly episodes and so would already be over 100 by now! Safe to say Spotify was overpaying here!!

To make matters worse — and support Zimmer’s line of thinking — it was then speculated that the mother of two didn’t actually interview her guests for the first (and only) season of her podcast, Archetypes! That is according to a source for Podnews, who claimed Meghan’s voice was added in later to make it appear as if she’d spoken to her guests when in fact someone else on her team did all the hard work. Then eagle-eyed fans noticed one person she had on her show, Allison Yarrow, made a point to thank a producer for being “an excellent interviewer” in an Instagram post after recording her portion of the pod. That said, Andy Cohen defended the royal, insisting she absolutely interviewed him when he made an appearance.

Either way, the 41-year-old is already busy preparing a second season of the show for another platform, a rep for Archewell Productions previously told the Wall Street Journal:

“Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

Similarly, Haz never produced a show of his own, though he reportedly did pitch several ideas, including a show in which he wanted to chat with controversial high-profile figures like Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about their childhoods to figure out how they became the people they are today. It never got off the ground, partially because it was pretty far-fetched to think those men would sit down for a heart-to-heart OR be reflective or honest if they did!

Meghan and Harry have also faced difficulty creating content for their other deal with Netflix, which is also on the rocks! If they can’t come up with a binge-worthy show or film to produce ASAP, they risk losing out on millions! So are they struggling because they aren’t talented in this field? Are they too lazy? Something else? Let us know what YOU think (below)!

