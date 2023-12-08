Is Princess Catherine Sending Meghan Markle A Message With This Promo For Her Christmas Event?

Are you watching, Meghan Markle? Because Princess Catherine appears to have a message after being publicly called out as one of the alleged “royal racists”!

For the holiday season, the Princess of Wales is hosting a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday for “those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years.” The Royal Carols: Together At Christmas special will air on Christmas Eve. But before then, a teaser clip for the program dropped on Thursday. And Kate has something to say! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Together at Christmas????✨ The Princess of Wales returns to host a special Christmas Carol Service in Westminster Abbey. Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on @ITV and @ITVX at 7.45pm this Christmas Eve! pic.twitter.com/HQyuydWAbr — ITV (@ITV) December 8, 2023

Wow! Catherine looked stunning in that white jacket! Love the pearl trim and sequin embellishments. It’s definitely on theme for the holidays! But was there another reason for her outfit choice? Fashion editor Amber Graafland seems to think so!

She told The Sun the 41-year-old “sent a resounding message” with her ensemble. How so?

Let’s rewind. In her Oprah interview, Meghan accused unnamed royals of expressing “concerns” about how dark her son Archie’s skin tone would be. Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame revealed details about the letters sent by Meghan, in which she named names — Kate and King Charles. The identities of the “royal racists” apparently were not supposed to be exposed for legal reasons. However, there was a mixup, and the Dutch versions of the book included the names of Charles and Catherine — implying Scobie was willing to dish them, and it was only lawyers who stopped him in later drafts. Hmm.

So it’s been a bit of a chaotic few weeks for Princess Catherine in light of the royal mishap! Instead of ignoring the situation entirely, though, she decided to make a statement to Meghan about the drama through her clothes. Amber’s take?

“Regardless of what she’s feeling after being named as one of the royals accused of making racist comments, Kate’s chic boucle Christmas Carol Concert outfit allowed her to convey a thousand words. Well, the colour to be more precise. White symbolises purity, innocence and neutrality.”

Hmm. Is she possibly trying to subtly proclaim her innocence despite Meghan’s alleged claims in her letter? Amber continues:

“It also represents new beginnings, and a clean slate, helping us through times of stress and allowing us to put the past behind us whilst preparing to move on. So, regardless of what the Princess is really feeling, the message was resoundingly loud and clear. Now let that be the end of the matter.”

We get that, but also… white representing purity and goodness? Not the best choice of symbolism in your response to being accused of racism…

Obviously, the royal family most likely will not say anything ALOUD about the matter as they’ve done a few times in the past. Amber pointed out it’s “pretty much non-existent” for senior royals to voice their personal views on the matter. But they are more than happy to convey a message their ‘fits if necessary, something Queen Elizabeth did all the time. Is Catherine doing so in her holiday event promo? Graafland concludes:

“However, this inability to ever express an opinion or defend oneself does explain why certain members of the royal family have become rather adept at conveying subtle messages through their clothing. The Princess of Wales being a perfect case in point.”

So basically, it sounds like Catherine is over the drama and ready to move on! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Princess Catherine was sending a message with her outfit choice? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via ITV/X, MEGA/WENN]