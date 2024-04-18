Prince Harry Cuts Ties With England -- Lists USA As His ‘New Country’!

Prince Harry officially severed ties with the UK!

According to Dailymail.com, the Duke of Sussex updated his records to state his “New Country/State Usually Resident” is now the US — not the United Kingdom. While the documents were filed on Wednesday at the Companies House for his eco-travel venture, Travalyst, Harry listed the “date of change” as June 29, 2023. That was the day after he and Meghan Markle officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage.

As you may recall, King Charles evicted the couple from the property shortly after Spare dropped last year. Frogmore had been their only residence in his hometown until the 75-year-old monarch forced them to vacate the premises! Since Harry and Meghan no longer have a home across the pond, he appears to have decided to cut ties with England.

And fair enough! Harry has lived in California for four years with the Suits star and their two kids, so it’s about time he made the address change official! And the next step for him is to get an American citizenship. He told Good Morning America he’s interested in becoming a citizen one day:

“The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now.”

But when Harry does take the plunge, the process might be challenging. He revealed he “drank heavily,” used cocaine, smoked pot, and experimented with psychedelics in his memoir. Unfortunately, the confessions could come back to bite him! Some legal experts say his visa could be revoked. First he’s practically banished from England by his own father, and now this? Damn.

However, plenty of other experts have weighed in who don’t believe he’ll be at risk… unless he gets into legal trouble in the future. Then there’s the matter Harry likely would need to renounce his royal titles, per US Citizenship and Immigration Services policy. Whether the duke is ready to give those up yet? We’ll have to see…

For now, though, Harry seems to be just content with making the US his “new country.” Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

