Prince Harry Gushes About The Moment He Knew Meghan Markle Was His ‘Soulmate’

Prince Harry gave his beloved wife Meghan Markle a shoutout during his United Nations speech!

The couple were in New York City for Nelson Mandela Day on Monday where the Prince addressed the city in a heartfelt speech. He spoke passionately about his love for Africa, which he first visited at age 13, calling it his “second home”. He also spoke about how the country connected him to his wife, and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales:

“For most of my life, [Africa] has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

Awww! So heartwarming to hear him talk about his mother and wife with such admiration and love…

The Duke of Sussex “managed to persuade” Meghan to come with him to Africa, he recounted, just after two dates that happened over two consecutive days in 2016. After their engagement he revealed:

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

Harry has made many public and private trips to Africa over the years and is extremely passionate about conservation work — especially with rhinos and elephants — in addition to getting to know its people and their struggles. He plans to continue to visit the country in the future.

Africa is clearly a very special place to the Prince and his loved ones!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]