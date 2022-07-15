Prince George Already 'Very Protective' Of Younger Siblings Charlotte & Louis As He Prepares To Be King One Day!

Prince George is stepping up to the plate — as a big brother and future king!

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest child is a born leader in more ways than one, apparently! According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly on Friday, the little boy is shaping up to be a hard-working and thoughtful son and brother! The insider shared:

“George is a hard worker. He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age but he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class.”

LOLz! He’s only 8, so we’re not sure they should be bragging about his grades just yet!

Related: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s New Head Of Security Has Criminal Past

When he’s at home though, George is also very helpful around the house — doing anything he can to earn a little more electronic time. Most importantly, he also always looks out for his sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, and brother Prince Louis, 4. The confidant explained:

“He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”

So sweet!

The royal, who will turn 9 later this month, is also said to be a “well-grounded down-to-earth little boy,” with the insider adding:

“He’s very sociable and can chat for hours about his favorite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really.”

All these hobbies have allowed him to bond with his dad, the Duke of Cambridge, they added:

“He’s definitely a daddy’s boy. It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common – even helicopters!”

Prince William previously opened up about George’s budding interests, including their shared love of sports — and he suggested that they might end up rooting for rival sports teams in the future. Hah! Appearing on the That Peter Crouch Podcast, the 40-year-old revealed in July 2020:

“I’m letting [George] choose his [favorite team in his] own way. It’s about finding what fits for him.”

On his own team preference, he noted:

“I do like the values and the ethos of the [Aston Villa soccer] club. I want them to look after the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”

So much pressure for a sports team. LOLz!

Related: Kim Kardashian Does NOT Want Another Baby Right Now!

George and his dad got to bond over this shared love last weekend when they attended the Wimbledon men’s final together (along with Kate). That must have been so fun for them!!

While the parents have done their best to give their kids a normal life, or as normal as one can be when you’re a descendant of the queen and in line for the throne one day (!!), George now understands the responsibility he hold… And he’s taking it SUPER seriously!! The source told Us:

“He’s well aware that one day he’ll be King and what that entails because William and the other senior royals including his grandpa [Prince] Charles and great grandmother the Queen have told him from an early age about his destiny.”

The kiddo is third in line to the throne, after his father and grandfather. It must be so wild to learn that the kingdom could be yours one day! We cannot imagine what must have been swirling through his head while processing all of that, but, interestingly, it doesn’t seem to have spooked him. He’s already digging into books to learn everything he can about the royal family’s history so he’s ready when the time comes! Wow!

“He sees it as a huge honor and frequently asks his dad to loan him books about history, he loves listening to stories about his ancestors and the history of the Commonwealth, not just England. It’s very clear he takes it all very seriously and is dedicated to serving the Crown when his time eventually comes.”

A second source also opened up about George’s budding personality, expressing:

“His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years. He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine.”

They continued:

“Prince George is already showing that he has what it takes to be the future King of England. … Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly. They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy.”

Allowing George, Charlotte, and Louis to grow up as normal as possible is the biggest reason the family is about to leave London, trading city life to live in Berkshire County, where Queen Elizabeth II’s Windsor Castle is located. There, they’ll be able to play outside more easily — perfect for kids their age! It sounds like William and Kate are doing a great job parenting so far. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Does any of this surprise you? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Good Morning America/YouTube]