Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Quit Social Media For Good, 'Very Unlikely' To Ever Return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have HAD IT with social media…

And in light of all the crazy stuff that’s gone on online in the last couple years — and, well, the last couple days — can we really blame them?

Related: Master Archie Seriously Has The MOST Precious Laugh! So Great!

A new report published on Saturday in The Times of London contends that the couple is “very unlikely” to return publicly to platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and/or Facebook after receiving a “barrage of hate” from users on those networks for a long, long time.

A source close to the couple told the outlet that the 36-year-old prince and his 39-year-old wife have “no plans” to use social media for their new nonprofit outfit, the Archewell Foundation, at all! And furthermore, it’s reportedly out of the question that they’d ever go back to social media in any personal capacity again, either.

Again, we ask: in light of how divisive and contentious social media outlets have gotten over the past few years, can you blame the couple for wanting to lay low like this?! We certainly can’t. Good for them!

It’s not like this is completely coming out of nowhere, either!

As you might recall, the Suits alum in particular was very honest about cyber bullying and online trolling during an October 2020 appearance on the Teenage Therapy podcast. During her chat on that show, she said in part (below):

“I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female. Now, eight months of that I wasn’t even visible, I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, that’s so big, you can’t think of what that feels like, because I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

Amen!

And Harry has previously voiced his own opinions about the dangers of social media, too!

Well before Meghan made that comment during the podcast interview late last year, Harry opened up with his own criticism of the role media (and specifically social media) played in trying to hurt his family:

“To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in. … There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

No kidding…

The couple’s last public post, it appears, will end up being their March 2020 royal family goodbye message posted to their Sussex Royal accounts.

At the time, they even noted in the message that “while you may not see us here [on social media], the work continues.”

Based on today’s report, yeah, it sure seems that way, doesn’t it?!

Related: Meghan Markle Opens Up Abou The ‘Unbearable Grief’ Of Suffering A Miscarriage

What do U make of Meghan and Harry quitting social media altogether, y’all?! Do U think they are really done forever? Do U think it’s a smart thing to do?!

Sound OFF about it with your thoughts, down in the comments (below)!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]