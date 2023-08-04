Prince Harry & Meghan Markle NOT INVITED To Honor Queen Elizabeth With Family 1 Year After Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining their family to honor Queen Elizabeth II next month…

September 8 will mark the 1-year anniversary of Her Majesty’s death, and the royal family has plans to gather at her favorite residence, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she passed away at 96 years old. And while there will be many family members in attendance — including a very controversial person! — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to snag an invite. We know, we know, this really isn’t that surprising, but it is significant.

So far, Harry and Meghan have been included in some important moments for the prestigious family, even if Prince William or King Charles III may not have wanted them there amid the ongoing feud. Take Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, for example, when the Sussexes showed up and even appeared alongside William and Princess Catherine as a sign of respect for their beloved grandmother. Or, more recently, Harry’s appearance at Charles’ coronation in May despite rising tensions. Harry’s made a point to be there for his family, but this time? The royals don’t care what it looks like if he’s absent!

Related: Meghan STILL Upset Kate ‘Got Away With’ Alleged Mistreatment!

According to multiple sources via The Sun on Thursday, Charles and Queen Camilla are headed to Balmoral later this month for several weeks to enjoy a summer holiday, and they intend on inviting several family members to join them throughout their stay and to help them mark the poignant anniversary. So far, there’s been no form of “outreach” to the Archewell founders about next month’s gathering, even though it would be very easy for them to attend since they will be in Düsseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games the next day. One source suggested this diss is a clear indicator the feud is still intact:

“You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them].”

The confidant also said it is believed the brothers haven’t had any contact with each other since Harry bashed the family in several interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and his memoir. Regardless of what happens, the Spare author and Suits alum still plan to honor Elizabeth, an insider noted:

“If they are not included in any of those plans they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.”

Still, even just a courtesy invite would probably be better than getting barred from a massive family ceremony. Especially when you hear who was invited to the reported event. Per the insiders, Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by many close and extended family members — including the disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who was previously cut from other guest lists.

Related: William ‘Couldn’t Eat For A Week’ Before Harry & Meghan’s Tell-All!

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are, of course, set to attend alongside Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and their two kids, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn. Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, her kids Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, both their families, and Charles’s cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto will also be attending. That said, Buckingham Palace hasn’t formally announced how the family will mark the sad day yet.

The Duke of York is certainly the most surprising to make the guest list. Charles has tried to keep The Firm distanced from his brother, who has ties to the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. An insider did confirm the decision to invite Andrew was a topic of conversation because of the controversy surrounding him. We guess the new monarch ultimately thought it was best to include him considering it is an event to honor their mother.

But that’s not all! The 63-year-old will also get to stay on the Balmoral property with his ex and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (and their families). Umm, that’s pretty prominent! But one source doesn’t think other royals will necessarily be hanging out with the Duke, explaining:

“There are a large number of properties around the estate so not everyone needs to stay at Balmoral Castle itself.”

Um, we kinda doubt nobody is going to interact with him. He’s going to be staying on the property and it’s his mother’s memorial service! It’s telling that the royals would rather hang with him than Harry and Meg! Thoughts?! Do U think the Sussexes should be included? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]