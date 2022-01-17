Yellowjackets Star Melanie Lynskey Was Body Shamed On Set -- But Her Co-Stars Fought Back!

Melanie Lynskey is opening up about a horrible experience that happened behind the scenes of Yellowjackets. In the hit new Showtime series, the Three and a Half Men alum plays one of a handful of women who survived a horrific plane crash — and mysterious aftermath — during a high school soccer trip in the ’90s.

Unfortunately amid all the surprising twists, Melanie made one revelation that is unfortunately not too shocking at all. According to the actress, a member of the series’ production team body-shamed her during filming! Luckily her co-stars were IRL teammates as they stood up for her against the hate!

While speaking to Rolling Stone on Saturday, the Heavenly Creatures star recalled a time when a production company employee criticized her weight, saying:

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this.’”

Ugh! What an awful thing to say! As if her body type were some kind of problem that needed fixing! Thankfully, Melanie wasn’t left to deal with the comment alone.

Related: Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Has Been ‘Crying Endlessly’ Over Jamie Lynn Spears’ ‘Cruel Lies’

Her co-stars Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis (inset) heard about the incident and stuck up for her. Juliette even went so far as to write a letter to all the Yellowjackets producers on Lynskey’s behalf. Amazing! While it’s unclear if any changes were made behind the scenes, it’s obvious the support from her fellow actresses meant a great deal to her. The 44-year-old told the outlet that she has struggled with low confidence and disordered eating in her past, making that comment sting even more, so having people defend her against unwanted critique was helpful.

Sadly, just because her co-stars rallied behind her, not all fans of the Showtime hit have been as supportive! According to the performer, viewers have taken to social media to body shame her too, especially after her character Shauna had an affair with a handsome young man named Adam (played by Peter Gadiot). Fans went so far as to question the believability of the storyline because of Melanie’s age and body. WTF!? She reflected:

“I’m just like, ‘Wow, really? That’s where people’s heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?'”

Honestly, that’s so disheartening!

Related: Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Struggling With ‘Severe’ Body Image Issues

The mom of a 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Jason Ritter, went on to explain how important it has been for her to portray a confident and “sexual” character of her body shape on television, saying:

“It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better.’ I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’”

A. Effing. Men.

The fact people can’t get past her shape is frankly embarrassing for them. For the record, Melanie is nailing it as a sexy, confident — and at times really scary — woman. She added:

“That representation is important.”

So, so important! We’re so glad she’s remained committed to being the face behind that representation even amidst all the disgusting hate from fans and crew members. Wow.

Thoughts?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]