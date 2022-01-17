Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Has Been 'Crying Endlessly' Over Jamie Lynn Spears' 'Cruel Lies'

Alexa Nikolas has more to say about Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir.

Previously, the Zoey 101 alum joined Britney Spears in condemning the actress’ upcoming book Things I Should Have Said. Alexa made it clear that anything written about her was a “pack of lies,” and gave some details about where her relationship with her fellow Nickelodeon alum stands today. (Spoiler alert: they have not mended fences.)

On Saturday, the 29-year-old posted on her Instagram Story a screenshot of texts from JL back in September 2020. Per Us Weekly, the messages read:

“First off, CONGRATS on your baby news — so happy for you. I really wanted to reach out to you, because I do not want any bad energy between us, and I want to apologize for any part I may have played in anything that has hurt you in our past. I know we were both children the last time we spoke, and we weren’t capable of handling any conflict or misunderstanding the way we should. Now that we are both adults, I’m hoping we will have the chance to move past any negatively [sic] that we had, and I would love for you to be apart of some things me and the cast of Zoey are doing.”

While Alexa previously stated that she did indeed forgive her childhood nemesis, Jamie Lynn rehashing the situation in her memoir — falsely, according to Alexa — promptly reignited their feud.

On Sunday, the momma posted a picture of herself looking seriously upset, writing:

“This is what lying and bullying continues to do to others. I’ve been crying over here while taking care of my daughter and myself.

I wanted to post this to show others that I know how it goes. One minute you are able to laugh it off and then the next moment you are crying endlessly about it. Especially as you keep getting triggered by more hurtful words revealed about you from the person who wounded you deeply as a child.”

She continued:

“You want to be tough. You want to be soft. You want to move on. You want to get over it. But then you are quickly reminded once again that you are human and you have feelings. Healing is never linear. Even though you pray for it to be nightly. It’s hard. Really f**king hard. Reading more cruel lies tonight really broke me down. It’s not fair. It’s not just. I’m just here processing it all. Goodnight.”

In addition to her posts, Alexa also gave an interview telling her side of the story — and flatly denying her former colleague’s claim that she had bullied or started rumors about Jamie Lynn. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers? Who do you think is telling the truth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

