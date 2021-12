Melii quit music earlier this yea – but we’re so glad she changed her mind!

She has so much TALENT! And so much potential!

She raps! Well! She sings! Well!

And BDE makes quite the impression!

There is no pop to this rap song. It’s pure hip hop. And it slaps hard!

Check out the song – featuring Smoove’L – above.

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Melii!