Melissa Joan Hart Opens Up About Her Own Nickelodeon Days After Quiet On Set Bombshells

Melissa Joan Hart is opening up about her time on Nickelodeon and how it compared to the allegations in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV.

While appearing on the Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat podcast on Thursday, the actress revealed she’s yet to watch the upsetting documentary. That’s mostly because she knows she’ll “get worked up” and hasn’t wanted to do that right before bed. Understandable.

That said, she had plenty of thoughts on the allegations made about the behind-the-scenes happenings at the kids’ channel from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, mostly as it pertained to Dan Schneider‘s shows.

As the star of Clarissa Explains It All in the early 1990s, this obviously put the Sabrina the Teenage Witch lead in the era of all the disturbing allegations. But the 47-year-old said she “had nothing but a wonderful experience” — except, maybe, for the “long hours.” She recalled:

“They did work the kids a lot harder than they probably legally should.”

Red flag!

That said, it wasn’t anything overly problematic. It was just hard to navigate her young working life with her busy “schedule,” as she noted:

“We had a ton of fun, it was just long hours, that’s all — because I had to do school and the show.”

But as for why her experience may have been so different, there is an important distinction. Melissa noted she worked at the Nickelodeon studio in Orlando, Florida from 1989 to 1994 — and not in Hollywood, California, which was the center of the allegations in the doc. So, she was around a very different set of people! She explained:

“I was surrounded by an amazing crew, an incredible cast that took such good care of me… And so I don’t know if it was the difference in Orlando or the time period, whoever these guys were, they weren’t around, but I have to say, not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten.”

She was always “very protected and very safe” on set. And that’s even when her mother “left her alone a lot,” or wasn’t there for whatever reason:

“There were some people that really took care of me. To be honest, a few of them are still my very best friends. So from the producers down to, you know, the sound guys, all took care of me and… we were a wonderful family.”

But just because she doesn’t have any horror stories on set, it doesn’t mean she doesn’t stand with the survivors speaking up. She insisted:

“I don’t know other people’s experiences. I’m not negating anything anyone else says. I’ve never been told these people’s stories that are in the [documentary]. And I have to say I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally. No one’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations, and that’s not to say anything about anyone’s story. I absolutely trust and believe them 100 percent.”

Just like Kenan Thompson, it may not have been her experience. But she’s still a strong ally for those who need her support now. So important! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

