Melissa Rivers Wanted To Wear A BLACK Wedding Dress?!

Melissa Rivers has a unique eye when it comes to bridal couture!

In a new interview with People that came out on Thursday, the 55-year-old dished on her engagement to her fiancé Steve Mitchel, and she talked all things wedding planning! But for someone who once was an officer in the Fashion Police, she said something many would consider a huge violation!

While chatting about her choice of wedding dress, she left everyone shocked when she revealed she was NOT going to be wearing white on her big day! In fact, she wants just the opposite:

“I’m not wearing white. Steve made me promise I wouldn’t wear black because I wear so much black. But navy and dark gray are still in play.”

Wow!!

A dark colored wedding dress is definitely non-traditional! But BLACK?! Gurl, that is for funerals!!! (And frankly dark gray just sounds like a way for her to sneak in a black dress! LOLz!)

What do U think about this choice, Perezcious readers? Do U think a black wedding dress is OK? Or a fashion faux pas??

