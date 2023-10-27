Paris Hilton Had HOW MANY Dresses To Wear During Wedding Day?!

Paris Hilton doesn’t do anything mediocre!

During the socialite’s extravagant wedding to Carter Reum in November 2021, she had a s**t ton of wedding dresses ready and waiting! We kind of wouldn’t expect anything less from Paris in a situation like this, of course. But the actual number that popped up for the ceremony was still jaw-dropping all the same!

During a new interview with British Vogue out on Thursday, the model revealed she was sent 45 WEDDING DRESSES for the big day! Wow!! Everyone wanted to be a part of her special moment! She recalled:

“I actually wore six dresses when I did my wedding. It was because I had literally had 45 of them. My stylist was getting calls from designers all around the world. Everyone was so excited to be a part of this wedding, that they all made these incredible custom dresses. […] I tried to wear as many of them as possible.”

Can you imagine getting 45 custom wedding dresses?! A dream for so many brides!

The funny thing is she clearly had a favorite fashion designer! Of the six dresses she wore during her three-day wedding shindig, half of them were made by Oscar De La Renta, including the gown she wore down the aisle. Inspired by Old Hollywood actress Grace Kelly, the Paris in Love star designed her ceremony dress with her in mind, she explained:

“I knew right away that I wanted to walk down the aisle in Oscar [de la Renta] … I wanted something that was really princess that had like 3-D flowers on it.”

The dress she landed on included a high neckline and long sleeves covered in a pressed flower embroidery with tulle ball skirt. Her veil also had a similar pattern. Take a look!

Gorg!

After the ceremony, she changed into an off-the-shoulder corset tulle dress by Galia Lahav for the first dance, which obviously included a tiara! Her third look was another Oscar dress — this time a ruched bustier top and A-line mini-skirt. The floral theme was still going strong, too. The last dress of the first day was a bejeweled Pamella Roland gown, which she wore with the same tiara as before. The next day, the Stars Are Blind singer rocked a Marchesa gown and another Oscar de la Renta dress at a party with family and friends. Amazing!

Watch her break down these and many more looks (below)!

Incredible! Which dress is your fav?? Tell us (below)!

