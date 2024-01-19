Christine Brown's New Husband's Niece & Her 2 Young Children Were Killed In Mexico Massacre!

We’re learning more about what Christine Brown’s new husband has gone through in life before they met and got married last year. And the details that have come out are tragic, Perezcious readers!

According to The US Sun on Thursday, David Woolley‘s 43-year-old niece Dawna Ray Langford, along with her two children, 11-year-old Trevor Harvey Langford and 2-year-old Rogan Jay Langford, were among the nine killed in a massacre back in November 2019. His three family members were part of a Mormon community living in Mexico. And on November 4, the group was heading to a wedding in Chihuahua — about 100 miles south of the Arizona border — in three separate SUVS when the tragedy happened.

They reportedly drove into an area where there had been a shooting between rival cartel gangs early in the day. While driving on the highway, Dawna, Trevor, Rogan, and the other victims were ambushed and attacked by one of the cartels. They shot at the vehicles, murdering nine passengers. The other victims in the attack included 30-year-old Rhonita Miller, 29-year-old Christina Langford Johnson, 12-year-old Howard Miller Jr., 10-year-old Krystal Miller, and 8-month-old twins Titus and Tiana Miller. So, so awful. They were all so young…

Dawna’s son, Devin Langford, managed to survive the shooting. He opened up about what happened that day in an interview with Good Morning America at the time, saying:

“They just started hitting [the] car first, like with a bunch, a bunch of bullets. Just start shooting rapidly at us. The car didn’t work. So she was just trying right there, starting the car as much as she could, but I’m pretty sure they shot something so the car wouldn’t even start. Afterward, they got us out of the car, and they just got us on the floor and then they drove off.”

Sadly, as we mentioned, his mom and two brothers died. Meanwhile, his sister Kylie was shot in the foot, and his baby brother Brixon was hit in the chest. Devin, unharmed in the attack, knew they needed to leave the area fast. However, his siblings were too injured to travel. So he quickly hid them in the bushes, covering them with branches, and walked around 14 miles to get help:

“We walked a little while until we couldn’t carry them no more. And so we put them in the bushes so they wouldn’t get hit or nothing. So I started walking. Every one of them were bleeding really bad. So I was trying to get in a rush to get there.”

Wow. So brave — and clever! His father, David Langford, considers Devin to be a “hero” and knew he saved lives that day:

“Every one of my children that survived that are living miracles. How many bullet holes were fired into that vehicle… at that horrific scene and how many children were involved. It’s amazing… It’s beyond amazing that they survived.”

A month after the attack, the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic revealed in a press release that multiple people connected to the “indescribable violence and homicides” were arrested. In February 2021, 20 suspects were taken into custody. However, there were more warrants remained outstanding in the case. Two years later, the US Marshals Service reportedly arrested a 24-year-old man named Ivan Gustavo Hernandez-Cabral.

The victims’ family members also filed a lawsuit, claiming the Juarez cartel carried out the massacre as payback for their criticism and protests against the cartel. A federal judge from North Dakota ended up ordering the Juarez cartel to cough up $1.5 billion to the families in July 2022.

We cannot imagine how painful this tragedy must have been for David and his family.

