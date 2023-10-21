Meryl Streep Has Been Secretly Separated From Her Husband Don Gummer For Over 6 Years!

It turns out Will and Jada Pinkett Smith aren’t the only couple in Hollywood who were secretly living separate lives for years! Apparently, Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, are separated after 45 years of marriage — and they split quite some time ago!

A representative for the 74-year-old actress revealed to People on Saturday that she and the 76-year-old sculptor ended the romantic relationship over six years ago, saying:

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

They’ve been keeping this secret all this time? Just like Will and Jada? Whoa…

Innerestingly, the former couple was last seen together publicly at the 2018 Academy Awards. One most likely would have become suspicious if they hadn’t stepped out in public together in years. But here’s the thing — Meryl was spotted still wearing her wedding band even as recently as Friday at the 2023 Princesa de Asturias Awards in Spain! See (below):

Wow…

It’s sad to see these two are separated. Meryl’s love story with the artist goes back decades! For those who don’t know, per People, the Oscar-winner met Don through her brother in 1978. She had been mourning the tragic loss of her boyfriend, actor John Cazale, who died from lung cancer at the time. But when they met, there was an instant connection between them. They got hitched six months later at her parents’ home and went on to have four children: Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Louisa.

