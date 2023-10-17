Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Oscars Slap Is WHY She's Getting Back Together With Will!

So this is why Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are reconciling after years of separation?!

For those who haven’t kept up with their relationship drama, the 52-year-old actress shocked the world last week when she revealed she and her husband have been secretly separated since 2016. But there’s a twist! Earlier this week, Jada then said they are working on getting back together and living together again. Yeah, we know it’s confusing.

The question is, after seven years of separation, what changed? Well, we all saw it!

Apparently, the slap heard around the world is what saved their marriage! When Will hit Chris Rock in the face during the 2022 Oscars, Jada initially had been surprised the 55-year-old called her his “wife” while defending her. Once the shock settled, though, the author had a sudden change of heart.

The controversial moment sparked a desire in her to work on their relationship again as she knew they needed to stick together afterward. She explained in a live interview, in partnership with CAA and Vanity Fair, on Monday night:

“After the Oscars, that’s when we did some really deep work together. And when I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in. As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?’ I was like, ‘I’m riding with you’. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side.”

The couple have “been willing to do work together” ever since. Wow. She really did feel like he was defending her!

At least something good came out of the Oscars slap. It may have tanked Will’s career, but if it saved his marriage… worth it? Watch (below):

Jada Pinkett Smith recalls how she and Will Smith “did some really deep work together” after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. https://t.co/BVEDVOSCr8 pic.twitter.com/JUFchz2HKe — Variety (@Variety) October 17, 2023

