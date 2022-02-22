Woman Found Dead & Naked In Trunk Of Car After Going To Meet Mystery Man For Valentine's Day

A Mexican woman has been found dead in her car after allegedly meeting “an American man” for a Valentine’s Day outing in the city of Tijuana, Mexico.

Elizabeth Martinez Cigarroa was found naked in the trunk of her car three days after her apparent Valentine’s Day date at a beachside hotel with the unknown man, according to local media reports in Tijuana. She had previously been reported missing by her family after she and her car, a white Jeep Liberty, vanished following the romantic holiday.

The 25-year-old, who is reportedly already the 24th woman to be murdered in the Mexican border city this year, was found naked and “in the fetal position with obvious signs of violence,” per local Mexican media reports. Her body, which was discovered in her car on a Tijuana street (pictured above), was later positively identified by her family.

Cigarroa’s brother, Francisco, spoke to Jornada BC about the tragedy, expressing his confusion at who could have wanted to kill his sister in such a way:

“My sister was very peaceful, smiley, she was a good person and didn’t have any problems with anybody.”

Francisco further criticized local police officers, reportedly (and understandably) angry at their alleged hesitation to investigate her disappearance for the first 24 hours after her family realized Elizabeth was missing. According to The Sun, another unidentified family member shared more condolences about the deceased woman on Facebook, confirming the tragedy and writing in one post:

“Just to inform you that my sister has been found, unfortunately she was found dead. I thank all those who shared the message and who showed their concern. Thank you for your support.”

So sad.

Cigarroa had apparently just finished her degree in international business in the months prior to her death, according to the outlet. The Attorney General’s Office in Tijuana is reportedly investigating the case, though they have released no further details about the incident or their progress in finding her killer.

Femicide remains a major problem in Mexico. In September of last year, Amnesty International published a scathing report on the epidemic levels of violence against women across the country. Per The Sun, the report also criticized “the disturbing lack of interest from cops” in preventing or solving too many of the murders.

Here is more (in Spanish) on Cigarroa’s tragic death, and the aftermath of the grisly discovery of her body in that car on a Tijuana street (below):

Such terrible news. Our hearts break… We are sending all of our love and condolences out to her family as they grapple with this terrible, gut-wrenching loss.

R.I.P.

