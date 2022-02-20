Man With Loaded Handgun Arrested Outside Baywatch Star Alexandra Daddario's Home

An “irate” man was arrested outside actress Alexandra Daddario‘s home in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to media reports, the LAPD pulled up on the Baywatch actress’ home on Saturday to discover “an irate man” who had showed up and was “screaming something about her.”

That situation, per TMZ, apparently got even more serious when cops detained the man. After putting him in handcuffs, they searched his car that was parked on the scene, and discovered a loaded gun inside.

The man was taken into custody, and eventually charged with possession of a concealed firearm.

The outlet notes that it is unclear whether Daddario was home at the time of the incident. It is also unknown whether her fiancé, producer Andrew Form was home, either.

Still, it’s obviously such a terrible situation for her and those around around her — what with the shattered peace of mind and the uncertainty regarding whatever that man may have wanted.

According to the outlet, he remains in custody as of Sunday morning.

[Image via Alexandra Daddario/Instagram]