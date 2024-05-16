Nikki Glaser Calls BS On Tom Brady’s Latest Roast Reaction -- Thinks He Knew 'Exactly What He's Getting Into'!

Nikki Glaser isn’t buying that Tom Brady had no idea he’d face backlash from his family over the roast!

Netflix debuted The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady earlier this month. The no-holds-barred special featured some pretty brutal material about the former football player’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen — and even a few jabs about her romance with Joaquim Valente! Unsurprisingly, those jokes didn’t land too well with a few people, especially his ex-wife and kids! Gisele was upset about the whole ordeal. And Tom now says he regrets doing the roast since it “affected” the supermodel and their children! He said on The Pivot Podcast this week:

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids. So, it’s the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most.”

Seriously? Tom should have known his failed marriage with Gisele would be the main event at the roast! It’s one of the biggest stories in his life! He had to have known their divorce would come up and considered at some point that his ex-wife and kids wouldn’t be too happy with jokes! So this reaction from Brady is hard to believe! Even Nikki Glaser — who participated in the comedy event — doesn’t buy it!

Related: Tom & Gisele STILL Getting Roasted After Netflix Special — By THIS Former Teammate!

The 39-year-old comedian appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna Wednesday to discuss the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s regret for agreeing to the roast due to the family backlash. And she has THOUGHTS! On one hand, Nikki said she feels Tom maybe “didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them.” But on the other hand, she knows someone as famous as Tom Brady “does not do anything without doing his research and knowing exactly what he’s getting into!” Nikki explained:

“I think it’s kind of a thing you say after the fact, but it’s impossible to me he didn’t consider what could have happened. Because there is roast footage out there that you can watch and go, ‘They’re gonna go this hard.’”

It’s true! This isn’t a new idea, there are tons of celeb roasts out there, and they always hit everyone where it hurts.

However, she also has another theory! Part of her believes “no one’s ever said a bad thing to him in the past 30 years” due to his fame — and maybe that made him delusional enough not to think anyone would go as far as to mock his split from Gisele! Makes sense. But again, nothing tends to be off-limits with a roast — other than his kids. He should’ve known better! When Jenna Bush Hager asked if Nikki could tell Tom was “regretting” the special while it was happening, she replied:

“I got a sense that maybe it was a little more than he had planned for. He hadn’t planned how to react, because you’ve kind of got to practice like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ and I think by midway through he had decided on the laughter he was gonna do.”

At that same time, Nikki feels Tom was “kind of jarred” by everyone going there with the jokes:

“The thing is, when they are producing these, they can’t take Tom in and go, ‘Hey, can we do jokes about this?’ because it would be too awkward to ask someone. So it’s kind of all just like, ‘We think we can go there, we think maybe don’t go here,’ so we all agreed not to talk about the kids but there wasn’t any specific guidelines of what to say and not to say.”

If Tom truly didn’t know what he was getting into at the time, that is kind of on him! And he won’t make the mistake of agreeing to another roast again! Not unless he wants to face the wrath of Gisele! Watch Nikki’s chat with Jenna and Hoda Kotb (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you calling BS on Tom’s reaction, too? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Pivot Podcast/TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube]