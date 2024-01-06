Michael Bolton Reveals He Had Emergency Brain Surgery!

Michael Bolton experienced a serious health scare recently!

On Friday, the 70-year-old singer revealed he was diagnosed with a brain tumor before the holidays that required him to undergo emergency surgery. So scary!! He wrote on Instagram:

“I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success.”

That is great news! Michael shared that he is now “recuperating at home” with his loved ones. Although the surgery was successful, the songwriter noted he needs to take time to recover, which means he is going on a “temporary break” from his tour across the United States and Europe:

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

After expressing his gratitude for “the love and support” he has received from fans over the years, Michael wrapped up the statement by saying:

“Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

We’re sending healing energy to Michael during his recovery! Get well soon! Read the entire message (below):

