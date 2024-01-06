Cher’s Request For Immediate Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman DENIED!

Cher must not be too happy about this current update in her legal battle with her son Elijah Blue Allman!

Perezcious readers will recall that the 77-year-old singer filed for a conservatorship of her 47-year-old son last month, claiming he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” Despite him being married to Marieangela King, Cher refuses to appoint her as the conservator! She argued the 36-year-old musician isn’t a good fit for the role since her relationship with Elijah allegedly “has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.” However, Elijah and Marieangela are fighting back against these allegations!

Earlier this week, he responded to Cher’s conservatorship petition and denied the claims made. Elijah insisted that “a conservatorship of the estate is not necessary at this time, no reason exists for the appointment of a conservator, the proposed conservator is not entitled to priority, and proposed conservator is unfit to serve.”

While he admitted to having “struggled with addiction and spent money in ways that have not always been the most responsible,” he doesn’t feel a conservatorship is necessary right now. Elijah claimed he is currently being cared for by a doctor and “attending AA meetings.” He continued to argue in the filing:

“I recently passed a drug test and am willing to submit to future drug tests. I am clean and sober from illicit substances for over 90 days now and am fully capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father.”

Elijah further noted he filed to dismiss his divorce from Marieangela since the couple are working on their relationship now that he has “found a path to sobriety.” He added:

“I believe that my wife would have priority to be appointed conservator, if necessary, but I do not need that, either.”

While Elijah believes his mother is only “looking out for [his] best interests,” he ultimately feels he does “not need her unsolicited help or support at this time.” But Cher doesn’t buy it! She urgently requested she be made his temporary conservator in a new filing on Thursday. The Burlesque actress alleged he was missing and about to receive funds from a trust that he is unable to “manage his finances” due to his addiction and mental health struggles.

Innerestingly, though, Elijah doesn’t appear to be missing! He showed up to a brief court hearing with his wife, Marieangela, on Friday! According to Dailymail.com, it was during the court appearance that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica Uzcategui refused to appoint Cher as his conservator immediately! The outlet reported that the judge was “not persuaded” to approve the conservatorship because her attorneys gave Elijah “at best less than 24 hours notice” of the court action. The songstress also refused to share any confidential information about the case with him.

However, the battle isn’t over yet! The court will take up the issue again in a few weeks! Uzcategui scheduled a hearing for January 29 and ordered Cher’s legal team to share all confidential information they have with her son’s attorneys a week before.

We’ll have to see what happens when the family members head to court again later this month. But for now, the judge doesn’t seem to be budging on immediately putting Cher’s son into a conservatorship! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

