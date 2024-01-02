Blac Chyna Reveals Scary Breast Reduction Surgery Complications!

Blac Chyna is getting very real about a very serious thing that affected her this year.

On Sunday afternoon, just before the New Year kicked off later that evening at midnight, the 35-year-old influencer took to Instagram with a revelation about her health. And it centered on complications that came about as a result of the breast reduction surgery she had earlier this year! Whoa!

Speaking directly to the camera in a black-and-white video for her IG followers, the star — whose real name is Angela White — began by wishing everybody a Happy New Year’s ahead. Then, she went in:

“Quick story time about the breasts. So, earlier this year, I was like, ‘you know what, I wanna take out my boobs. I’m over it I’m kinda tired of the fake look they’re too big for my body, too big for my frame and it just doesn’t fit me as a person anymore.'”

Basically, Dream‘s momma was advised by doctors to go “smaller, and then smaller [again]” so as not to leave sagging or loosened skin and to give it time to retract back to its natural state. So, at first, she agreed to go down to 385cc on her breast implants from the initial 585cc. But that didn’t work out so well! Sadly, her left breast “contracted around the implant” after it was put in, and that created a seriously “painful” situation within her body.

Oh no!

She explained that the breast became “encapsulated,” telling her followers:

“One of the worst things that could happen happened. One of my breasts got encapsulated. … This is something that can happen whenever you do surgery. … All of the times I’ve had my breasts done, it’s never happened.”

Then, back on December 21 — so less than two weeks ago — Chyna went through her second breast reduction surgery and got the implants down to 190cc. They aren’t completely removed, though, as she noted:

“My doctor told me if I don’t do some type of implant, basically, my boobs are just gonna be mush.”

Ugh!

From here, Chyna is expecting to have another breast implant surgery within the next ten years in order to help with “upkeep,” as she termed it. But looking ahead, she is happy that she seems to be on the right track with her health, and getting back to her natural body. She concluded:

“All in all, though, I’m very very happy. I’m excited because I’m finally part of the Itty Bitty Titty Committee. … I’m excited for 2024. 2023 really showed me a lot about myself and you guys were all like right there and supporting me.”

You can watch the full thing (below):

Later on, she even shared a video of herself purchasing new running shoes at a sporting goods store! So she’s really committed to going after her health in the New Year! Ch-ch-check that out (below):

Love that for her!

We just hope things are now finally smoothed out with her implants and that whole situation. That sounds like quite an ordeal! Ugh! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

