My Big Fat Greek Wedding Actor Michael Constantine Dead At 94

Beloved actor Michael Constantine sadly passed away last Tuesday, August 31, according to his agent who spoke with multiple outlets on Wednesday. He was 94 years old and died of natural causes.

Michael was best known for his role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, as well as its 2016 sequel and CBS spin-off My Big Fat Greek Life. He also starred as Seymour Kaufman in five seasons of ABC‘s Room 222, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Emmy in 1970.

Throughout his impressive career, he performed in over 180 films and TV shows, including hits like Perry Mason, MacGyver, The Twilight Zone, and Law & Order. Most recently, viewers would remember him from The Hustler and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, which was his last project.

Nia Vardalos, who played his daughter in the romantic comedy franchise, took to Twitter to express her condolences, while also sharing a photo of her on-screen dad beside her real-life dad, both of whom have tragically passed away now. See her message (below).

Michael Constantine as “Gus” and my real dad Constantine “Gus” Vardalos, onset #MyBigFatGreekWedding2. May both dads Rest In Peace ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/PZn6oF2auT — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) September 9, 2021

Many other celebrities and fans have paid tribute to Constantine online in the wake of his devastating death. We’re thinking of all his loved ones as they mourn the loss of this great man. May he rest in peace.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]