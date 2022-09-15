Boardwalk Empire’s Michael Pitt Hospitalized Following Public NYC Outburst -- 2 Months After Assault Arrest

Boardwalk Empire’s Michael Pitt has been apprehended following a public outburst in NYC.

Local law enforcement was called to the actor’s location after he was reportedly throwing objects at pedestrians, possibly even from the rooftop of a building, according to authorities via TMZ. Scary!!

However, the 41-year-old was not charged as cops deemed him emotionally disturbed, and instead took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. In photos obtained by TMZ, you can see Michael wearing athletic shorts and a blue scarf… and NOTHING else. Additionally, in footage obtained by the outlet, you can see him looking dazed and confused as he’s strapped down and wheeled away on a gurney, presumably to restrain him from further potential outbursts. See the footage (below):

So sad — it’s clear the actor is in severe need of mental health intervention.

Unfortunately, this isn’t Pitt’s first run-in with law enforcement this year, as police were called on him back in July — at the same location — after allegedly taking a man’s phone by force and repeatedly striking him in the head. He was arrested at the time for assault and petty larceny and the victim thankfully only suffered minor injuries.

In New York, a person can only be placed on involuntary psychiatric hold for a maximum of 72 hours without clearance from a judge, and then the maximum hold period increases to 60 days. At this time we’re unsure of Pitt’s current state.

