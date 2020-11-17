Michelle Obama BLASTS Donald Trump, Remembers Putting Her Own 'Anger Aside' For Peaceful Transition

Michelle Obama has spoken!

The popular former First Lady is speaking out about Donald Trump‘s complete lack of cooperation when it comes to putting together a peaceful transition of power for President-elect Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration as the next President of the United States in January.

In an Instagram post Monday, the 56-year-old Chicago native opened up about her own personal pain after Trump’s election win in 2016, immediately after Barack Obama’s final term. As you’ll recall, her responsibilities to peacefully transition power at the end of her husband’s administration took priority over whatever she personally thought about Trump at the time.

The proud mother opened up with this powerful passage, writing (below):

“This week, I’ve been reflecting a lot on where I was four years ago. Hillary Clinton had just been dealt a tough loss by a far closer margin than the one we’ve seen this year. I was hurt and disappointed — but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won. The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do. So my husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power — one of the hallmarks of American democracy. We invited the folks from the president-elect’s team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we’d learned over the past eight years.”

And she went on from there, noting how even though Trump’s “racist lies” about her husband were very painful, she nevertheless had to push on and do the right thing.

“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside.”

High road. Every time. Even after Trump and his wife leading the charge on Birtherism.

Michelle continued, even referencing her determination to warmly welcome new First Lady Melania Trump to the White House during the transition:

“So I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House.”

Wow! Talk about being the bigger person…

And it wasn’t just Trump she was focused upon, either.

In her final paragraph about the need to peacefully transition and move forward, the health and fitness advocate took a not-so-subtle jab at Republicans who have been enabling Trump’s bad behavior and stroking his ego:

“I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do—because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego. Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently — the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party. To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories — whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game. So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history.”

Love it!!!

Here’s the full post from Mrs. Obama, punctuated by this powerful photo of her and her husband walking proudly under the watch of armed guards on behalf of her country:

Of course, the transition from Trump to Biden has thus far been remarkably uneasy. Even after losing the popular vote by more than 5 million votes, Trump has nevertheless filed various legal briefs in multiple swing states in a futile bid to slow or stop the election results from being posted.

Furthermore, he’s cynically stoked division on Twitter by complaining of “rigged” elections and straight-up claiming he actually won, even though he didn’t. Most recently, the New York Times reported over the weekend that Trump is already planning on announcing his intentions to run again in 2024, even before successfully passing off the transition to Biden’s administration. Selfish, much?!

Thank goodness for sane, smart leaders like Michelle Obama (and her husband!) for calling out this BS as it happens! Wish some Republicans would join her, but alas…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about Trump’s non-existent transition thus far down in the comments (below)…

