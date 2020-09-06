Donald Trump Reportedly Once Hired A Black Actor To Pretend To Be Barack Obama So Trump Could ‘Fire’ Him!

Obsessed much?!

Donald Trump reportedly once hired a Black actor to impersonate Barack Obama specifically so that Trump could yell at him on camera and “fire” him like something out of a scene from The Apprentice. The whole thing was supposed to go down during the 2016 Republican National Convention, according to reports, but it quietly got bumped and then never saw the light of day. Now… it’s out!

According to TMZ and others, the reported scene with Trump yelling at the fake Obama was apparently filmed some time around 2013 in Trump Tower in New York City. It’s really, really poorly done, and involves Trump doing exactly what you’d expect him to be doing: criticizing Obama on his political record, and “firing” him on the spot during their “meeting” caught on camera.

Ironically, the whole thing was actually published to YouTube at some point after it was filmed all the way back in 2013, but nobody found it there at the time or too much notice of it in the seven years since then! Until now, that is, when Trump’s former handler Michael Cohen opened up about it in his new tell-all book and suddenly got people interested again.

You can see the actual video (below), but be warned… it’s wacky as f**k and we’re not even sure you’re possibly prepared for how low-rent and supremely cringeworthy the whole thing turned out to be:

What in the… WTF did we just watch?!

It’s fascinating to see (a) how much disdain Trump has for Obama, and (b) how obsessed Trump is about the former President. No doubt it’s in large part due to the fact that Michelle Obama‘s husband is insanely popular with the American people right now — not to mention he’s cool, calm, and collected under pressure, which is pretty much everything Trump is not.

Cohen’s book, Disloyal: A Memoir, comes out on Tuesday, by the way. It should be an absolutely fascinating look into the mind and inner workings of The Donald considering how closely the former “fixer” and attorney worked with Trump for years before and during his political run. No doubt the current President must be steaming about the fact that the book is going to hit newsstands and book shelves all over, and there’s no non-disclosure agreement he can drum up to stop it! Womp, womp!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Seriously, what did you guys think of that video? Insane, or what?? We’d love to hear your take; sound OFF about it with your comments and more down (below)!!!

