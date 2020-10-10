Donald Trump Is Hosting ANOTHER In-Person Event At The White House; Guests ‘Instructed’ To Wear Masks

Donald Trump is at it again, and it appears as though he has not learned a single thing from the past week or two, after he was himself hospitalized while battling the coronavirus.

On Saturday afternoon, hours from now, the President will host a campaign event for hundreds of his supporters at the Rose Garden at the White House. Similar to the event held for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barnett two weeks ago which became a super-spreader for the pandemic, today’s event promises to have a lot of people packed into a relatively small space. Here we go again…

Related: Re-Live Our ICONIC Donald Trump Singer From 2015! OWNED!!!

According to multiple news reports covering the event, from NBC News to TMZ, the whole thing is “simply reckless.” For one, there will be no mandatory mask-wearing requirements; guests of the White House have simply been “instructed” to wear masks or face coverings, with no penalty should they decide not to do so.

Furthermore, no one will be tested ahead of the event, according to news reports, and based on the past history of these events in Trump’s White House, it’s extremely unlikely that anybody will practice much social distancing. More than two-thousand invitations went out for this one, according to TMZ, so it’s likely the guest list will number in the hundreds as well. Sigh…

BTW, the event itself is being put on by the infamous Candace Owens, who has long waged a “Blexit” campaign trying to get Black voters to leave the Democrat party. You can just guess how she and Kanye West must feel about each other… Today’s event specifically is being themed as “Remarks to Peaceful Protesters for Law & Order.” Sure, Candace!

Most notably, Trump is set to speak to attendees from up above the Rose Garden, in the Truman Balcony. It isn’t immediately clear whether he will personally meet-and-greet guests at the reception afterwards, like he did two weeks ago in the Amy Coney Barnett situation. What we do know, however, is that he will be going down to Florida for an in-person rally on Monday in Sanford, in the central part of the state just outside Orlando. Again, talk about a packed-in crowd without the likelihood of too many people wearing masks. Woof…

Related: James Corden Perfectly Sums Up Trump’s Myriad Coronavirus Lies!

What do we even say at this point? Seriously, is this the way a President — in his 70s and with co-morbidities, no less — ought to be handling the pandemic? Especially when he himself is sick??

Insane times we live in. Truly insane times…

[Image via WENN/Instar]