Joe Biden

Election 2020: Celebs React To Joe Biden's Big Win!

The wait is finally over: Joe Biden has beaten Donald Trump and won the 2020 presidential election!

The nail-biting, days long race came to an end early on Saturday morning after multiple outlets reported that Biden surpassed the 270 electoral college votes needed to become the 46th President of the United States; crucial mail-in ballots tallied from the state of Pennsylvania took him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris straight to the finish line!

Although the POOTUS is being a huge sore loser and currently pursuing litigation to contest the results, millions are beside themselves celebrating the end of era that, quite frankly, embraced bigotry, racism, and a blatant disregard for the well-being of American citizens. Not to mention, Trump’s shamefully irresponsible response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 200,000 in the US.

The country might be more divided than ever, but voters overwhelming decided it was time to take out the trash and begin to move forward!

As the news broke across the nation, celebs instantly took to social media to celebrate the big Biden-Harris victory! The President-elect was among the first to react and thank voters for their support:

Harris followed suit, sharing a clip of herself on the phone with Joe shortly after they made history:

Finally, a woman of color holding one of the highest offices in the land. We love to see it!!!

The congratulatory messages continued from former First Lady and Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton:

Our neighbors up north were also elated by the news, as expressed in this note from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Alicia Keys, Khloé Kardashian, Billy Eichner, Kerry Washington, Zach Braff, and Ariana Grande chimed in to celebrate Biden’s big win (below):

Lizzo was LOSING it and cried tears of joy over on Instagram:

And back over on Twitter, we got a full range of relatable emotions from one of DJT’s least favorite people, Chrissy Teigen:

Sooo true! LOLz! See even more hilarious, meme-filled reactions (below)!

Meghan McCain‘s very personal dig couldn’t have come at a better time, and we’d like to think her late father John McCain would’ve appreciated it!!

And of course the one reality star no one wants to hear from weighed in anyway…

Prompting many to immediately correct him, including none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans!

What a beautiful day for democracy!

By now, you already know how excited we are, but Perezcious readers, how do U feel about the way the election turned out? Sound OFF in the comments!

Nov 07, 2020 10:23am PDT

