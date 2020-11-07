Election 2020: Celebs React To Joe Biden's Big Win!

The wait is finally over: Joe Biden has beaten Donald Trump and won the 2020 presidential election!

The nail-biting, days long race came to an end early on Saturday morning after multiple outlets reported that Biden surpassed the 270 electoral college votes needed to become the 46th President of the United States; crucial mail-in ballots tallied from the state of Pennsylvania took him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris straight to the finish line!

Although the POOTUS is being a huge sore loser and currently pursuing litigation to contest the results, millions are beside themselves celebrating the end of era that, quite frankly, embraced bigotry, racism, and a blatant disregard for the well-being of American citizens. Not to mention, Trump’s shamefully irresponsible response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 200,000 in the US.

The country might be more divided than ever, but voters overwhelming decided it was time to take out the trash and begin to move forward!

As the news broke across the nation, celebs instantly took to social media to celebrate the big Biden-Harris victory! The President-elect was among the first to react and thank voters for their support:

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Harris followed suit, sharing a clip of herself on the phone with Joe shortly after they made history:

Finally, a woman of color holding one of the highest offices in the land. We love to see it!!!

The congratulatory messages continued from former First Lady and Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton:

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Our neighbors up north were also elated by the news, as expressed in this note from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Alicia Keys, Khloé Kardashian, Billy Eichner, Kerry Washington, Zach Braff, and Ariana Grande chimed in to celebrate Biden’s big win (below):

Not a crier but I lowkey shed a tear, we won’t let hate win! When we show up for each other we win! There’s SO much work to be done but I believe we are willing to show up for each other! Let’s keep being loud & strong. Now the real work begins! Big congrats to @KamalaHarris ???????? — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 7, 2020

OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2020

I clapped alone in my apt. RELIEVED. ???????????? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 7, 2020

The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EdWQc5rpYD — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 7, 2020

Lizzo was LOSING it and cried tears of joy over on Instagram:

And back over on Twitter, we got a full range of relatable emotions from one of DJT’s least favorite people, Chrissy Teigen:

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Sooo true! LOLz! See even more hilarious, meme-filled reactions (below)!

BETWEEN JUMPING ON MY BED & CRYING I COULDN’T

TWT‼️I HAVE WANTED HIM TO BE PRESIDENT SINCE 2006????

MY DREAM HAS COME TRUE — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ ???????? nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 7, 2020

Squeeeeeeeeeeeee!

That was a fucking weird

Four years.

Kamala go Kamala!

Congratulations world! — sia (@Sia) November 7, 2020

I’ve been watching CNN for 5 straight days AND THEY CALLED IT WHILE I WAS SHOPPING FOR VINTAGE FABRIC ON ETSY — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 7, 2020

Too early to start drinking all day? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2020

One of the best days of my life. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere. Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it. ❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) November 7, 2020

I am crying liberal tears. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) November 7, 2020

In tears. What a moment! So grateful to all voters, poll workers, volunteers, staffers, everyone who made this a reality! No doubt there is a LOT of work to do but let’s celebrate this moment, friends. It’s historic! Congrats President-Elect @JoeBiden and Madame VP @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/RSMN98Tg57 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 7, 2020

I was writing in my office when I suddenly heard screams. Went outside to see people in the street in my neighborhood screeching their heads off in celebration. And that is how I learned about #PresidentElectJoe. Congrats to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on their historic win! pic.twitter.com/XzN9vrq65o — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 7, 2020

Please post celebration videos on this thread. Here is NY right now. Sound up. pic.twitter.com/Nx8wPXlvmQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2020

Being a good person matters ❤️ https://t.co/tPZ0JlXnV2 — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) November 7, 2020

The world is in the hands of someone civil and compassionate.

Now it’s time to clean up the environment, provide quality education and health services to all. We all have to do our part, but the groundwork is laid.

Now a little dance with my kids to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/xyWnaZrXqk — Shakira (@shakira) November 7, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS TO JOE BIDEN! WE HAVE A PRESIDENT AGAIN! And yes, I will jump in the pool. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 7, 2020

This is a good day for the country we love. Congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris and thanks to the lifelong Republicans whose conscience would not permit this to go on. May God bless America. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 7, 2020

PROUD of us today ???? ???? this is what relief sounds like @joebiden @kamalaharris https://t.co/ONe7A3kS6R — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 7, 2020

Meghan McCain‘s very personal dig couldn’t have come at a better time, and we’d like to think her late father John McCain would’ve appreciated it!!

Only a very personal note – I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW’s who have been captured… (*I had to say it) — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 7, 2020

And of course the one reality star no one wants to hear from weighed in anyway…

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Prompting many to immediately correct him, including none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans!

No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

What a beautiful day for democracy!

