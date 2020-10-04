Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 28 Years With Adorable Anniversary Messages To Each Other!

These two are showing off SERIOUS relationship goals!

Barack and Michelle Obama exchanged wonderful, loving messages to each other on Saturday in celebration of their 28th wedding anniversary — and we couldn’t be happier to see their love blossoming more and more every day in the public eye!

The former President and former First Lady, who have been laying low at home lately due to the coronavirus pandemic and its associated, long-standing quarantines, celebrated each other on Instagram over the weekend with the SWEETEST love messages for the world to see.

First up, Michelle, who found a clever little way to encourage her followers to get out and vote even during her sweet little noted to her beloved husband of nearly three decades:

Along with that pic, the popular former First Lady wrote (below):

“28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack.”

Cuuuuute!

How about you, then, Mr. President:

Awww! What a great moment captured on camera!

In addition to the sappy-sweet love story, the former White House resident and Commander-in-Chief also snuck in a special message about voting, too:

“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human. This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.”

Love it!

Hard to believe Michelle is 56 years old, BTW — she looks incredible, as always. Not a day over 25!!! Now her 59-year-old husband, coming off an eight-year stint in the White House, well, he’s doing OK for himself. Let’s just say he REALLY married up! LOLz!

Seriously, though, so happy for these two enjoying so many great years together! Here’s to many more!

And maybe do what they suggest in those messages, too, and get out and vote next month!!!! It’s kind of an important election, if you haven’t noticed…

