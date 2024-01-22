Michelle Trachtenberg Responds To Fans Who Say Say She Looks 'Sick' In New Selfie

Fans are worried for Michelle Trachtenberg.

Last week, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum posed alongside Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega in a salon selfie on Instagram. She captioned the pic:

“These kids…. now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa”

Related: Jamie Foxx Spotted On Back In Action Set For First Time Since Health Scare!

But while the pair may have been pampering themselves, fans noted Michelle looked “sick.” One in particular commented:

“Michelle u look sick. R u ok?”

See (below):

But the Ice Princess star chalked up her different-looking appearance to one good reason:

“Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

She really let that fan have it! The commenter ended up apologizing in the replies, pleading:

“It has nothing to do with ur age. I just find that u look pale and sick.”

The following day after posting a couple more selfies showing off pink ombré hair, the Gossip Girl alum shot down any potential speculation that the reason she looks different could be due to cosmetic procedures:

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

Some fans continued to express worry, noting it’s not about hating, but about “concern,” while others defended her:

“If she’s dealing with something, she’s dealing. We’re not family or friends. We’re fans. Calm down. Don’t be rude.”

On Friday, she followed up with yet another selfie, captioning it:

“Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar”

Well then!

What do YOU think about her takes on those fan comments, Perezcious readers? She wasn’t shy in shooting them down quickly and decisively! Let us know your opinions down in the comments below…

[Images via Michelle Trachtenberg/Instagram & The WB/YouTube]