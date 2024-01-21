Jamie Foxx Spotted On Back In Action Set Alongside Cameron Diaz For The First Time Since Health Scare!

Jamie Foxx is back and better than ever!

Nearly one year after the Ray star was hospitalized for a mystery “medical emergency,” he’s back on the Atlanta, Georgia set of Back In Action! In photos obtained by Page Six on Saturday, the 56-year-old can be seen in navy blue slacks, a gray crewneck, white sneakers, and a stylish watch as he walked alongside his co-star Cameron Diaz. She stunned in gray cargo pants, a white t-shirt, cream cardigan, and white sneakers of her own as the two were likely heading over to shoot scenes for the upcoming action-comedy — or were possibly in the middle of shooting! See (below):

Jamie Foxx returns to ‘Back In Action’ set for the first time with Cameron Diaz after health scare https://t.co/BoAamrvyk9 pic.twitter.com/K4cGmp7395 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 21, 2024

As we’ve been following, Jamie was reportedly in a “life-threatening situation” which, while he’s touched on it to fans, has never actually given the specifics of. He explained in an Instagram video last summer:

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Watch the full thing (below):

It’s been a rocky year, but we’re so glad to see him doing better and back on set to finish the flick. Cameron, too, since this was the movie she came out of retirement for! Might you say the two are both Back In Action? LOLz!

