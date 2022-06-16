Eek! Miles Teller Discovered WHAT In His Blood After Top Gun: Maverick Shoot! He Was ‘Covered In Hives’!

Miles Teller didn’t always have the best time taking to the skies on the set of Top Gun: Maverick!

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, the 35-year-old actor recalled working on the sequel of the action movie, in which he portrays Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of late aviator Goose. And like many of his cast members, he filmed several scenes where he sat in the cockpit of a fighter jet (obviously). However, Miles was apparently the only one to have an inneresting reaction to those sequences — or we should say his body did at least.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Fainted From Severe Anxiety After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal!

The Divergent alum told Seth Meyers that he felt like there was something wrong after completing a fight scene on set one day and soon realized his body was completely covered in “hives!” Whoa! He recalled:

“We landed, and I thought, ‘Man, I’m not feeling too good.’ I was really hot and I just started itching like crazy. So I got out of the jet. I’m just covered in hives. Head to toe. I go to a doctor. I do a blood analysis. I’m in an oatmeal bath that night. I have sensitive skin anyway, truth be told, Irish-Scottish skin. No dyes, no nothing.”

So what did the blood analysis find? It turns out that Miles had “flame-retardant, pesticide and jet fuel” in his bloodstream! Yeah, this man had literal jet fuel in his blood! Wild…

While Miles was (understandably) freaking out at first, he admitted to the 48-year-old host that his tune soon changed:

“Then I thought, wait a second, this is actually kinda cool.”

LOLz! Soooo love the positivity, but we would still be panicking that there are all these toxic substances in our bloodstream!

The following day, The Spectacular Now star returned to the film set and broke the news to co-star Tom Cruise. And let’s just say, the 59-year-old could not resist taking an opportunity to one up him. As Miles remembered:

“I go to set the next day and Tom’s like, ‘How did it go Miles? What did they find?’ I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.’ And without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid.’ So that was a very Tom moment for me.”

What can we say! Not everyone is born to be a pilot, including Miles, all thanks to an allergic reaction! But we are glad to see that he is doing alright after that ordeal. You can ch-ch-check out the entire conversation on Late Night (below):

Reactions???

[Image via Paramount Pictures/YouTube, Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]