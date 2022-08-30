Forget Open Bar! Millennial Wedding Guests Are Taking Mushrooms Instead!

Ready to take a trip down the aisle? These wedding-goers certainly are!

Psychedelic mushrooms seem to be taking the place of open bars at millennial weddings around the world and the trend shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. These “visual” drugs have gained more popularity over the recent years. And what better place to give it a try than at a wedding? The substance can make you feel euphoric, in awe of your surroundings, and deep love for those you care about — you know, feelings you don’t tend to get if your bridezilla cousin starts arguing with her new mother-in-law.

Then again, there is the prospect of ruining your bridezilla cousin’s big day when you lose control… Of course that could happen with getting drunk, too, right? Wedding guests are claiming microdoses of the class-A drug are infinitely better than chugging booze. And you won’t even get hungover! Though you may become one with the tablecloth…

So what’s going on with this trend? A 35-year-old mother of two told The Times over the weekend the absence of weddings during the COVID-19 pandemic may also be to blame for the sudden uptick in mushroom consumption:

“I think it is a combination of no weddings for two years and the younger generation moving away from getting really [drunk], which can make people get quite angry. With this, everyone was having a great time.”

Wedding parties are serving the hallucinogens in a variety of ways, but the most popular are in pill form and in little squares of chocolate. Ashley Smith, a wedding planner in the Bay area told The Cut in June she’d noticed just how popular microdosing had become amongst her clients:

“It’s definitely trending right now. Microdosing anything has become way more popular in the last three to four years.”

Key word: Microdosing! The dosage of anything is always the most important. You don’t want to take too much and get yourself in trouble. It’s always top priority to know your limits and be responsible with any kind of substance.

Now, mushrooms are very much illegal — so we aren’t telling you to go out and try some for yourself — but it doesn’t seem to be the only illegal drug that’s making its appearance at weddings. According to another person who spoke with the outlet known only as Brian, apparently crack is making a big statement at these events, too.

2022, y’all!

What do U think about this wedding trend, Perezcious readers? Have you ever gone to a shroom wedding? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Hollywood Pictures/HBO Max]