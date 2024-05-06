Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Met Gala

Mindy Kaling Is A Flower Rising From The Ground On The Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet!

Met gala red carpet 2024

Mindy Kaling is on the Met Gala red carpet!

The Office alum and all-around star has arrived at fashion’s biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and she looks like a breath of fresh air! The 44-year-old is rocking custom, nude-colored Gaurav Gupta gown that resembles a spring flower rising from The Garden of Time! See (below):

Stunning! And how about that back piece??  So gorg! But we wouldn’t want to be sitting directly behind her! HA! Her classic glam and warm smile really pull the look together!

What are YOUR thoughts on her look?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 06, 2024 15:41pm PDT

Share This