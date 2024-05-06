Mindy Kaling Is A Flower Rising From The Ground On The Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet!

Mindy Kaling is on the Met Gala red carpet!

The Office alum and all-around star has arrived at fashion’s biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and she looks like a breath of fresh air! The 44-year-old is rocking custom, nude-colored Gaurav Gupta gown that resembles a spring flower rising from The Garden of Time! See (below):

Mindy Kaling embodies a human flower for the 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LuuiGfegnF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2024

Stunning! And how about that back piece?? So gorg! But we wouldn’t want to be sitting directly behind her! HA! Her classic glam and warm smile really pull the look together!

