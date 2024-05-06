Sarah Jessica Parker Brings Old School Back To Life At The 2024 Met Gala!

And just like that… Sarah Jessica Parker has banked another iconic Met Gala look.

For the Garden of Time she went old school — very old. The fashion she chose to reawaken was the hoop skirt, and she succeeded! Her Richard Quinn dress looked paper thin, yet magically held in place hundreds of glittering flower designs. She accessorized flawlessly with a perfectly matched fascinator hat by Philip Treacy and a pearl necklace dangling all the way down to her ankles. Brilliant!

Also, what is this mesh purse? Vintage?? LOVES IT!!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]