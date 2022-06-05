Minnesota Couple Killed By Falling Tree In Freak Accident While On Camping Trip

So sad…

A Minnesota couple who had been together for more than a decade was killed in a freak accident while on a camping trip.

According to a press release from the Price County Sheriff’s Office, Sandy Michael Langseth II and April Marie Sheldahl was recently camping along the Flambeau River in Wisconsin when they suddenly were hit by a falling tree. During the police investigation into the incident, they learned that the couple was “seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.”

Unfortunately, both were pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, a third person seated at the picnic table was uninjured, and a fourth person at the campsite was also unharmed at the time of the tragic accident.

While waiting for emergency services to arrive, authorities noted that two people who were fishing in the nearby river assisted the four campers. The witnesses recalled to police that they noticed “the wind pick up” about 10 minutes before hearing the tree falling on Sandy and April. Truly such a tragedy.

According to an obituary for the couple, Sheldahl, a momma of two children from a previous relationship, and Langseth were “together for almost 12 years” at the time of their death. The tribute added:

“April enjoyed being a mother, laughing with friends, being outside, campfires, fishing, gardening, flowers, plants and being with friends and family.”

Beyond their love for the outdoors, the pair was also remembered for their generous and kind natures. A GoFundMe created by a family member expressed:

“Sandy and April were full of life, and never knew a stranger. It was like they knew each person they met for a lifetime before. They were constantly surrounded by loved ones far and near. Sandy and April loved nothing more than sitting outside around a bonfire with friends.”

Along with covering the memorial expenses, the fundraiser page was arranged to help support Sheldahl’s two children:

“Sandy and Aprils tragic death left Aprils two children with a lot of responsibilities to deal with at a younger age than any adult should have to go thru.”

We cannot even imagine how these two kids must feel right now — especially since they lost them so suddenly.

Our hearts go out to them and the rest of April and Sandy’s loved ones during this difficult time. If you want to help, you can still do so by checking out the family’s GoFundMe account HERE.

