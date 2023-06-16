Miranda Lambert Can’t Help Herself Over Husband’s Steamy Shirtless Pics!

Miranda Lambert is Actin’ Up over her hubby’s latest shirtless pics!

The country artist couldn’t disguise her thirst for her man Brendan McLoughlin after he took to Instagram to show off his post-workout body. That’s right, the retired police officer, 31, dropped a duo of steamy new pics on the photo sharing app Wednesday, showing off his dripping wet physique as he drank from a Yeti water bottle. He wrote:

“Love a good 5 miler before the rain. Super appreciative for @yeti at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most.”

See the sexy shots (below):

Damn! Man has got some major abs on him!

Miranda was very clearly appreciative of the snaps, writing in the comments section:

“Damn babe!!! All the fitness vibes . Now Let’s go eat a steak”

We bet they’re working up those appetites from more than just working out… LOLz! Yo go, Miranda. Hype up your man! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

