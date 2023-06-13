Luke Bryan Gives A Thought-Provoking Defense Of Katy Perry Amid American Idol Backlash!

Luke Bryan is taking Katy Perry‘s side!

As you know, the Firework songstress has been taking quite the amount of heat from American Idol fans this season. Katy has been painted as a bully by this season, with controversies like when she allegedly “mom-shamed” a contestant who later quit the show, and when fans claimed she rudely ignored another contestant when her “favorite” was voted off. And that’s just some of the stuff she’s been called out for — the Dark Horse songstress has been seriously facing a lot of backlash this season!

She’s been caught up in so much drama — but her fellow judge and country singer is taking up for her amid all the backlash! Over the weekend at CMA Fest, the 46-year-old musician took Katy’s side when asked about the harsh criticism she’s been facing:

“Katy Perry’s been dealing with stuff like that her whole career. We all get it … I mean we’re judging kids that people at home fall in love with … We’re not gonna bat 1,000 as judges.”

It’s a good point. In the old days folks cheered on (or at least loved to hate) Simon Cowell roasting wannabe singers. These days everyone is a lot more sensitive to emotional abuse.

Luke went on to say he feels like the AI judges are “set up” for online punishment:

“I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff.”

Damn!

At the end of the day, though, the Country Girl singer said neither Katy, himself, nor Lionel Richie do their jobs with ill intent:

“My thing is, I think when me and Lionel and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we’re doing the best we can.”

So why is Katy the only one seen as mean? Luke thinks the Roar singer gets singled out because she’s just “trying to have fun” while filming:

“Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show … You can’t be so safe in the moment that you’re so homogenized, you can’t ever go for a joke. Or go for a fun moment … Sometimes, you just gotta say stuff. It may be my year, next year.”

The Play It Again singer commended the 38-year-old for this, though, saying that people in the industry are “conditioned” and “calloused” to the online hate like this:

“It makes me appreciate her even more, just how big of a scale she’s had to deal with that her whole career.”

Do U agree with Luke’s point of view, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via American Idol/YouTube]