Missing Mother Of 8 Told Kids She’d Be Home Soon But Never Returned -- Police Now Suspect 'Foul Play’

A Michigan woman has left her family — and police — stumped after vanishing over a week ago.

On December 10, Heather Kelley, a loving mother of eight, left her home around 9:00 p.m. A little over an hour later, she called her children at 10:20 p.m. to inform them she was heading back — but sadly, never made it home, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

During a Monday press conference, authorities revealed they located Heather’s vehicle the day after she went missing, about three miles from where she was last seen on security footage near the Comstock area… Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller explained:

“We have found the missing person’s vehicle, and there is evidence with that vehicle that leads us to believe that there has been foul play. The details, I cannot go into at this point.”

So incredibly vague… However, Fuller optimistically added:

“We have hope that she is still alive. That’s why we still continue to work a missing persons case.”

The Sheriff also revealed they have a person of interest in custody on an unrelated charge. While skimping on specific details, he noted:

“We believe that person has some information that can help us locate our missing person.”

Hopefully so… We can’t imagine how difficult it is for the 35-year-old’s eight children to be experiencing the holiday season without their mother. So, so sad. Later in the conference, Nicholas Armold, Portage Director of Public Safety noted:

“We’re going to continue moving forward on the basis that we’re going to find her, and as a decent human being, I’m hoping we find her healthy and happy and we can return her to her family.”

He added:

“We’ve got everybody we have working on this in our detective bureau.”

Police are currently looking for more information, and conducting investigations based on tips. Heather stands five feet 10 inches tall, with long blonde hair and tattoos on her arms and legs. According to her missing person’s poster, she always wears a necklace with a silver heart on it (which you can see in the photo above). Anyone with information is urged to call Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-488-8911.

A GoFundMe has also been set up by the family to help provide her kids a Christmas while she’s missing, which you can visit HERE.

We hope Heather is found safe and returned home soon. Our hearts are with her family.

[Images via Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office & FOX 17 WXMI/YouTube]