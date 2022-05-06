Missing Mom Found Dead After 9-Day Search -- Cops Say 'Multiple Suspects' Are Now In Custody

A missing mother has been found dead, according to police officials in the city of Milwaukee.

Emily Rogers, 23, was found dead on Thursday “near an industrial park” in the Milwaukee suburb of St. Francis. The late mother had been missing since the afternoon of April 26, when she was last seen in the 2500 block of West Becher Street in the Wisconsin city. Her friends and family had launched a frantic search for the young mom in the hopes of finding her alive.

All that came to a tragic conclusion on Thursday, when the Milwaukee Police Department released a statement to the media confirming her death. What’s more, this has turned into a major case. Along with the sad news, the MPD revealed they now have “multiple suspects” in custody after looking more deeply into her untimely passing:

“The Milwaukee Police Department is thankful for all the community members that volunteered to search for Emily Rogers along with MPD. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found deceased this afternoon in St Francis. This remains an open and ongoing investigation. Multiple suspects are in custody related to this investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Emily Rogers that are impacted by this tragedy.”

Police have been notably quiet about the circumstances in which Rogers first disappeared. For a time, the woman’s 15-month-old daughter and the baby’s father were also feared missing, but both were later found at a relative’s house. It is unclear at this point how they may be related to this case or to the suspects.

Earlier this week, the MPD revealed that there was “reasonable suspicion” that Rogers’ disappearance was not voluntary. Beyond that, cops haven’t shared much info about the case. When asked about the “multiple suspects” by The Sun, a spokesperson for the MPD released a very brief response:

“We do not identify a suspect until they have been criminally charged.”

It’s also unclear as to how investigators were first tipped off to the location of Rogers’ body. According to WISN, the deceased woman was found in an industrial area in the small neighboring town.

A resident of that area, Jennifer Polinski, spoke to the local media outlet about the discovery of Rogers’ body:

“My daughter was in the back yard playing with a ball and came running into the house saying, ‘Mom, mom there’s something going on outside. I saw a bunch of yellow caution tape and police cars. They blocked off the street over here. We weren’t sure what was going on.”

The investigation is still open as detectives work to learn more about Rogers’ death and the events leading up to it.

On Thursday night, Emily’s family held a vigil at the location where she was last confirmed to have been seen. Her father, Terry Rogers, told WISN about his grief amid this development in the case:

“Of course we were devastated, the fact that the fears came true. But on the other hand, we were happy the fact that she was located, and we were able to have that closure. We’re gonna be able to take her back home with us.”

So sad.

Here is more on the awful situation (below):

Days before Rogers’ body was found, a GoFundMe fundraiser page was published in a bid to help the young mother’s daughter.

You can visit that fundraiser page HERE.

We send our condolences to Rogers’ friends, family, and loved ones — and most especially her 15-month-old daughter.

