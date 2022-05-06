Netflix FINALLY Releases Full Video Of Pete Davidson’s New Jokes About Kanye West -- Watch!

Damn! Pete Davidson really could not resist getting in some jabs at Kanye West!

As we previously reported, the 28-year-old comedian took the stage for the first time in three years last month for the opening night of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl. Naturally, he pulled some inspiration from his real-life and made jokes about his ongoing feud with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s ex! And while his exact words weren’t revealed at the time, Netflix has finally released an entire video from the comedy special with all of the digs Pete got in!

The Saturday Night Live star started by asking the audience about their year so far, commenting on how he has had a “really weird” one all thanks to Ye! He quipped:

“How’s your year going? Good? I’ve had a really weird year. I had an AIDS scare this year. Yeah, I did. And you’re like, ‘Pete, wow. What’s going on in your life? Are you sharing needles, doing heroin? Are you having tons of unprotected sex?’ No, Kanye told me I had AIDS. And he’s a genius, so I was like, ‘Oh, f**k.’”

Related: D.L. Hughley Actually DEFENDS Kanye West & Slams Pete Davidson For Kim Kardashian Kids Tattoo!

As Perezcious readers most likely know, Pete was referencing TMZ’s report back in January that claimed the 44-year-old rapper was spreading rumors that he had the disease. However, the Meet Cute actor cracked that he was not too sure whether or not it was true:

“I was like, ‘I better call my doctor. The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.’ So I went to the doc … I actually got checked, ’cause I was like, ‘Maybe he’s right, I don’t know.’ My doctor told me I don’t have AIDS, I just look like I have AIDS. It’s a completely different thing.”

But apparently, his friend John Mulaney had the perfect way for Pete to fire back at the Yeezy designer! He shared with the audience:

“You know what’s really funny about that? AIDS is just such an old-school thing. … It’s like such a ’90s, early 2000s thing to … you know what I mean? John Mulaney called me, he was like, ‘AIDS? You should spread a rumor that he has polio.’”

The New Yorker then added:

“Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire? Like [they] come home one day and they’re like, ‘This is the new housekeeper.’ And he’s like, ‘What’s up fam?’”

While the crowd continued to laugh, Pete admitted how this situation with Kanye has been “a really weird thing to go through” and joked that many people have tried to give him advice on it — to no avail:

“People are trying to give you advice, but even friends that are older, they’re like, ‘I don’t know.’ They’re like, ‘He looks pretty mad, bro. Good luck. Sorry. Here if you need.’ But, like, no advice. … No one was like, ‘This is what you do.’ Everyone was like, ‘Yeah. You staying with your mom? You in a safe spot?’ People ask me weird questions, that’s the only thing I don’t like.”

One of those “weird questions” he’s been asked? Whether or not he was upset that his pal and rapper Jack Harlow joined Kanye on his latest album. His response? Pete said:

“I’m like, no. He’s a rapper. That’s his field. That’s what they do. That doesn’t hurt my feelings. It would hurt my feelings if I saw, like, Bill Burr at Sunday Service. I’d be like, ‘What the f**k, Bill?’ He’d be like, ‘Find God, Petey. Go f*** yourself! Yeezus!’”

Wow, the Jesus Walks artist has certainly provided Pete with plenty of material! We guess Kanye is Pete’s very own muse?! LOLz! Ch-ch-check out his hilarious bit about Kanye (below):

Reactions? Let us know!

[Image via Netflix Is A Joke/YouTube, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]