King Charles’ New Portrait Was Just Vandalized! LOOK!

King Charles III‘s portrait is no longer looking so satanic!

The new portrait, which was just unveiled last month, has been vandalized! While hanging on display in the Philip Mould Gallery in London, the painting was covered with two stickers by the activist group Animal Rising. In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the monarch’s face could be seen replaced with an image of Wallace from the cartoon Wallace & Gromit as well as a speech bubble sticker reading:

“No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!”

His Majesty is the royal patron of the RSPCA (the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), and the activist organization is demanding him to “drop the Assured Scheme,” claiming they investigated the farms and found “animal cruelty on every single one.” Yeesh. Ch-ch-check it out:

And here’s the original:

Such different vibes. LOLz!

So far, there’s been no word from Buckingham Palace or the gallery on the matter. However, the artist behind Charles’ controversial portrait, Jonathan Yeo, is expected to visit the gallery on Tuesday. We’ll have to see if he has anything to say on this! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]