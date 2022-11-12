Was Teen Mall Orgy Mom Walked Into Because Of An OnlyFans Trend??

This story has made it all around the world!

It’s the shocking tale of an Australian mom who tried to change her baby in a mall’s changing room — only to walk into a full-on teen orgy!!

The mother in question, Ashton Grohn, told the Courier Mail she was at the Westfield North Lakes mall in Brisbane when her daughter needed a diaper change. But instead of a convenient public changing room, she found a sex den where a “weird orgy” of four teenagers was taking up the bench, the changing table, everything.

Related: Tamera Mowry’s Secret To Lasting Marriage Is… A ‘Sex Goals’ List??

She ran out and told mall security and the cops, and a whole investigation was launched. But is the explanation as simple as, well, that darn internet? The Courier Mail did their own digging and found a possible explanation. A teen girl told the news outlet:

“This has been happening since I was in Year 10 at most shopping centres. It’s especially popular during late night shopping.”

She speculated public orgies have gotten more popular because of a very popular adult website:

“I think it has something to do with the rise in OnlyFans.”

So… teens are having orgies in public places and filming them for their OnlyFans pages?

Folks behind the adult site are hitting back against the accusation they’re to blame for wild sex antics upsetting the public. Well, in malls anyway. A spokesperson for Content Creation Management, which manages over 10,000 OF pages responded:

“Crazy, I have never seen anything about public orgies on OnlyFans. OnlyFans is typically not used for hardcore content.”

Sorry, it’s not? We know lots of celebs have taken over, and many of them don’t even go fully nude. But when they tried to ban full-on porn, the backlash was huge, and they had to reverse it like a week later! Well, this spokesperson says there isn’t public porn anyway:

“OnlyFans actually restricts, blocks and deletes any content made in public, as it goes against their terms. I’m aware there are some pornstars on OnlyFans who engage in orgies, but these people tend to be in their late 20s, not teens.”

They went on to imply the recording of orgies in a mall would be problematic due to… Muzak?

“OnlyFans does so much to delete videos with music in the background, their content moderation is quite strong & is getting firmer and firmer.”

Phrasing, OnlyFans guy! Damn!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is OnlyFans to blame? Or is it just teens being teens?

[Image via Dreamworks/YouTube.]