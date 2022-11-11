Tamera Mowry's Secret To Lasting Marriage With Adam Housley Is... A 'Sex Goals' List??

So now we know why Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley are going so strong: they can’t keep their hands off each other!

On Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Sister, Sister alum got candid about how she’s maintained such a great relationship with her husband of 11 years throughout their long-lasting marriage — and it’s definitely not what you might think! Apparently, the key to success for her and her hubby is having lots and lots of sex! And she thinks it’s so important, she included a list of her “sex goals” in her new book, You Should Sit Down for This! LOLz!!!

The 44-year-old Twitches star first joked Adam “hasn’t read that part [of the book] yet,” joking:

“He said it’s because it’s embarrassing, but he knows about some of the sex goals, hello!”

LMAO!

She then took a more serious tone and discussed why she feels it’s so important to talk about this form of intimacy, adding:

“The reason why I wanted to talk about it is I’ve been married for over a decade. For me, staying happily married is having sex goals, and I don’t think there is anything wrong with women being vocal about it.”

Tamera and Adam share a son, Aden, 9, and a daughter, Ariah, 7, and they’ve been married since May 2011. TBH, it always sounded like they’ve had a really thriving sex life. Back in 2016 while on The Real, Tamera told her former co-hosts they once filmed a sex tape:

“We did one … [and] I didn’t like it! I don’t like watching [it back].”

When asked what the adult film would have been named, she quipped:

“I am in so much trouble, but it would be called ‘Sweet and Juicy.’”

Hah!!

Sex is also how she managed to convince the former baseball player to stop co-sleeping with their young children, she told E! News in 2018:

“At one point, I was like, ‘Dude, you’re not getting any. If you want sex, I at least got to have four to six hours with you in bed. I’m tired of doing it on the floor in the closet.’”

Now we seriously want to know what her sex goals are if she’s not afraid to make a sex tape or get frisky in closets. Seems like she’s down for just about anything. LOLz!

These tips for making a marriage work definitely come at a funny time considering her twin sister Tia Mowry just announced she and her husband Cory Hardrict are splitting! Guess they weren’t staying on top of their sex goals?! Though they did have a tradition of scheduling their sex dates, so it did sound like it was just as important to them as Tamera and Adam!

After 14 years of marriage, the divorce news was a real shock to the Disney Channel alum’s fans last month. While there was some speculation Cory may have cheated on Tia, he seemed to have shut down the rumors and the co-parents are still very much on good terms. Just for the record, it’s unlikely Tamera’s throwing any shade the Family Reunion star’s way. After her sis announced her split, the mother of two told Today:

“Whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back. I love her dearly. She is strong.”

We guess we’ll have to see if Tamera’s sex goals list can keep her marriage going strong for years to come! It would be a good start if Adam actually read the chapter, though! Just saying! If you’re interested in hearing more, her book is out now. Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

