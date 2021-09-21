Mom & Daughter Arrested On Murder Charges After Allegedly Performing Illegal Plastic Surgery At Home

A mother and daughter in Los Angeles have been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly performing illegal plastic surgery procedures that resulted in the death of at least one woman.

According to LAPD investigators, 51-year-old Libby Adame (above, left) and her 23-year-old daughter Alicia Galaz (above, right) performed multiple unauthorized butt-implant procedures on a woman at a home in the Encino area of Los Angeles in 2019.

That woman, identified as 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul, was a native of South Africa who had apparently moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the adult film industry. She died at a local hospital later on October 15 of that year, the same day the procedure had been performed, according to local news outlet KCAL9.

Rajpaul’s death, which ABC7 reports happened after at least three procedures, has officially been listed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office as “homicide due to acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular and/or intravascular silicone injections.”

Investigators claim Adame and Galaz allegedly presented themselves in an at-home consult as cosmetic medical specialists despite having no medical training whatsoever. They allegedly injected Rajpaul with substances that are used by qualified cosmetic physicians, but reportedly mixed them with dangerous chemicals and in such a way that they created a lethal situation, according to ABC7 News.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton explained more in an interview with the news outlet:

“They were mixing them with chemicals and other substances that clearly are not appropriate for any medical procedure that would be performed on a human. These individuals have no medical training. They’re not experienced and they’re putting people’s lives at risk.”

Wow…

Rajpaul shared social media video showing herself lying on a table undergoing one of the procedures, apparently in the hours prior to her death. LAPD officials are reportedly using that now as part of their investigation into the mother-daughter duo.

Reports don’t indicate why police didn’t arrest the two woman over the past year, or what may have changed in the investigation to go after them at this point. Regardless, Adame and Galaz have now been charged with murder; both have since posted bond and been released, according to jail records.

Here’s more on this bizarre story and its tragic, scary ending, from ABC7 (below):

Our hearts go out to Rajpaul’s family and friends in the aftermath of this awful tragedy.

R.I.P.

Police say they are investigating whether other women in the Los Angeles area have been affected after seeking cosmetic treatment from Adame and Galaz. They are actively searching for other possible victims at this time.

[Image via Los Angeles Police Department]