Ben Affleck GUSHES Over Jennifer Lopez In Rare Statement: 'I Am In Awe'

Ben Affleck isn’t afraid to share his love with the world!

Bennifer may have hit the ground running shortly after Jennifer Lopez’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez, but their relationship rollout has been comparatively slow. The couple finally went Instagram official for J.Lo’s birthday over the summer, and didn’t make their red carpet debut until earlier this month.

Related: Bennifer Kiss Through Face Masks At The 2021 Met Gala!

Similarly, they’ve both kept relatively quiet on the subject — until now. The Let’s Get Loud singer was recently named Adweek’s 2021 Brand Visionary, and they scored a glowing quote from her man about Jen’s incredible impact.

The Oscar winner gushed:

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them.”

He went on:

“I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

WOW! What a loving tribute! We mean, “few people throughout history” can measure up — that’s pretty intense!

It’s not the first time the Justice League star has waxed poetic about Jenny from the Block’s historical impact: back in January, he claimed that “you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up” like Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor than J.Lo. And that was before they were even dating! In fact, he dropped a few positive public remarks about his ex back then that seemed to have paved the way for a Bennifer reunion. It’s only right he keep that energy up now that they’re back together.

Related: So THIS Is What Ben & J.Lo’s Mom Were Filming Together! Watch!

The pop star seems happy to send that energy right back to her BF, too. Last week, she shared a BTS vlog from Venice, Italy on Instagram to promote the actor’s new film The Last Duel. She captioned the post:

“I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It’s the first script Matt [Damon] and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it’s amazing!! The acting by the whole cast is fantastic. Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!! #TBT Baci Baci Baci #VivaItalia.”

We love seeing all the public support from Bennifer. The couple that lifts each other up stays together, right? Looking forward to more of this in the future!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]