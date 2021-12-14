MOVING ON - Kanye West, Pete Davidson, And Just Like That! | The Perez Hilton Podcast - WATCH Here!

Pete Davidson may have already moved on to a new fling after taking another lady to his home in Staten Island. Kanye West is still trying very hard to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian, but she doesn’t seem to have any interest. Not everyone is happy about how the Sex And The City reboot is going. And MORE! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

Give the gift of health and wellness this holiday season! For your loved ones and yourself! CLICK HERE to pick up our new CBD gummies at MyTrue10.com