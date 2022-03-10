EXCLUSIVE! MTV's Siesta Key Returns Tonight -- And We've Got The First Look At This Season's Drama!

The drama is BACK!

MTV‘s Siesta Key returns for another wild season of TV tonight — Thursday night — at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, and judging by what we’ve seen so far in this EXCLUSIVE first-look preview, this year’s run goes HARD!

Related: ‘Siesta Key’ Star Chloe Trautman Dishes On How She Lost 50 Lbs. During The Pandemic!

Perezcious readers and fans of the series will no doubt look forward to the return of some of the series’ most controversial stars, including Juliette, Kelsey, Chloe, Madisson, Amanda, Garrett, and Brandon. And there are new faces debuting this season, too — so just when you think you’ve seen it all, another new drama hits the screen!

There’s a lot to take in this year, including Madisson’s difficult transition to El Lay living while simultaneously planning her dream wedding, Kelsey’s existential problems with work-life balance, and Chloe’s new relationship with a very promising suitor. Brandon steps up big as a new dad, too, while Garrett has apparently met the love of his life — only for his closest friends to shut that all the way down. It’s a lot!

And there are MAJOR issues between Camilla and Will this season regarding their tense love triangle with BG! In fact, that’s what our first look (below) is all about!

Ch-ch-check out this dramatic early clip of Siesta Key prior to the season’s premiere:

Love it!

Well, not so much for Camilla. But for us, as viewers! LOLz!!!

Anyways, are U planning on tuning in tonight at 9:00 p.m. to watch the season premiere, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your take on the MTV hit down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MTV/YouTube]